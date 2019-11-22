Sheriff: Former Robertson County school bus driver steals bus, attempts to pick up children

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Robertson County bus driver is accused of stealing a school bus and attempting to pick up students Friday morning on her old route.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, the ex-school bus driver Sherry James took a bus from East Robertson High School and tried to pick up children.

A spokesperson for Robertson County Schools revealed James made it approximately one-half-mile with the empty bus. When she reached the first stop, a school resource officer boarded the bus and detained her before students could get on-board, the spokesperson added.

Investigators determined James was attempting to run her old bus route.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said it will work with the District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing.

The parent of a bus rider told News 2 she believed this was the same driver who was suspended last month, and eventually resigned, after she was caught on camera using her phone while driving.