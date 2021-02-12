Sheriff: Drugs may have contributed to deaths of mother, toddler found in Sumner County home

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Autopsies performed on a woman and her young son found dead in a Portland home earlier this week did not reveal a cause of death for either, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies responded Tuesday to a home on Butler Road in Portland, where a probation officer had made a home visit and reported “an obvious medical emergency.”

When deputies arrived at the residence, they said they found the bodies of 32-year-old Tiffany Spears and her 15-month-old son Nicholas Crowder inside. A three-year-old was also located in the home and was transported to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Friday that preliminary results from the medical examiner’s office did not reveal an apparent cause of death for Spears or her 15-month-old son, who investigators initially believed was three months old. Further testing could take several weeks.

Detectives said they had located evidence that indicated drugs could have been a contributing factor, but did not elaborate.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to create a timeline of events and determine when contact was last made with Spears.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lance Hampton with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-442-1849.