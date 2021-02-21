Sheriff: 2 children rescued from Wayne County pond after falling through ice

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two children were rescued from frigid waters of a Wayne County pond Sunday afternoon after falling through the ice.

Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher tells News 2 that two boys, ages 7 and 4, were rescued from a pond in the Lutts community.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 7-year-old was not injured but the 4-year-old had to be airlifted.

The Cypress Inn Fire Department and Wayne County EMS workers were able to stabilize the boy, who was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Sheriff Fisher says there are no updates on the boy’s condition at this time.

“The 7-year-old was able to get out but the initial report is that the 4-year-old was under water approximately 5 minutes before being removed by the grandmother and other siblings. The father performed cpr until first responders arrived and stabilized the 4-year- old before being taken to Vanderbilt via air ambulance,” Sheriff Fisher said, according to Tennessee River Valley News.