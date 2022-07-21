SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Shelbyville woman has been arrested on charges of financially exploiting a vulnerable person.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in July 2021, agents began investigating a theft claim from a TennCare recipient after unauthorized transactions were made on a credit card belonging to an individual receiving care from a caregiver.

Over the course of the investigation, agents determined the caregiver was using the victim’s credit card to buy things on the internet for her personal use.

On Tuesday, TBI agents and Shelbyville police officers arrested the caregiver, identified as 43-year-old Jacklynne Taylor, after the Bedford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging her with one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable person and one count of theft of property $1,000-$2,500.

Taylor was booked into the Bedford County Jail on a $10,000 bond.