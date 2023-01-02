SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Shelbyville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Officials say Celia Caitlin Nunn was last seen around 9 p.m. on Dec.24, 2022 at her residence located on Meadow Drive.

Nunn is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 200 pounds. A clothing description was not provided.

Anyone with information about Nunn’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Lt. Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811.