SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Shelbyville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Officials say Celia Caitlin Nunn was last seen around 9 p.m. on Dec.24, 2022 at her residence located on Meadow Drive.
Nunn is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 200 pounds. A clothing description was not provided.
Anyone with information about Nunn’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Lt. Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.