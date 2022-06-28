SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shelbyville Police say they are searching for a 23-year-old man that fled a traffic stop late Monday night and put an officer’s life in danger.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, 23-year-old Patrick James Pace, of Shelbyville, and a female passenger were when in a black Lexus sedan when they were stopped by an officer on Monday night.

Officials say during the stop the officer determined Pace had a revoked license and warrants out for his arrest for failure to appear. Shelbyville police say the officer attempted to arrest Pace, but he resisted.

That’s when the officer and Pace engaged in a brief scuffle before Pace made his way back to the vehicle and abruptly sped away, putting the officer’s life in danger. The black Lexus reached speeds over 100 miles per hour and headed outbound on 231 North after the incident.

If you know the whereabouts of Pace you are asked to contact Shelbyville police at 931-684-5811.