Shelbyville police search for man wanted for first degree murder, considered armed and dangerous

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Shelbyville Police Department said they’re searching for a man wanted for first degree murder.

They’re looking for Steven Andrew Lokey. Officials said Lokey should be considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach.

He was last seen in a 2005 Black Chevrolet Tahoe with the Tennessee License Plate of 7W8-1X0.

If you know where Lokey is, contact the Shelbyville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (931) 684-5811.

You may also contact Shelbyville Bedford County Crimestoppers at (931) 685-4300.

