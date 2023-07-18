SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who was found inside a Shelbyville home on Monday night.

Shelbyville police responded to a home on Barksdale Lane just before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 17. Officers said the 12-year-old’s father arrived at the home and found that his son was unresponsive.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Shelbyville police, nearby residents came to help the father and called 911.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert for 4-year-old Rafael Sylvester, who is the 12-year-old’s brother.

Investigators said they desperately needed to speak to the 4-year-old and the boy’s mother – identified as Patricia Sylvester.

Then, about an hour after the alert was issued, the Shelbyville Police Department announced both Rafael and Patricia were found safe.

An investigation into the 12-year-old’s death remains ongoing. No other information was immediately released.