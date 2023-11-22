MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor through the work of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Internet Crimes Against Children squad and Homeland Security Investigations.

According to the TBI, special agents received a cybertip on Oct. 5 through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from an internet service provider of what appeared to be newly-produced child sexual abuse material.

Officials said the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a home in Marshall County, as well as the identification of the child in the images.

In addition, the TBI said investigators determined 30-year-old Mitchell J. Tompkins was the person responsible for the images.

The Marshall County Grand Jury indicted Tompkins last week on two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, along with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to authorities.

Tompkins was served on those charges at the Marshall County Jail, where he is reportedly being held on an unrelated charge as of Wednesday, Nov. 22.