NORMANDY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Shelbyville man drowned near the Normandy Damn on the evening of the Fourth of July.

Authorities said at around 7:20 p.m., 37-year-old Edilcer Ediberto Lopez was trying to retrieve a shoe that fell into the water. Lopez went into the water and on his way back to the dock, he reportedly went under just feet from the dock and never resurfaced.

Emergency personnel went to the scene and found Lopez in the area where he went under, according to investigators.

Officials said there were no signs of drug or alcohol involvement.