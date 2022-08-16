BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Shelbyville man faces second degree murder charges for a February overdose death, according to state law enforcement officials.

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest and indictment of 21-year-old Michael Zambrano, of Shelbyville, in the overdose death of William Hallum.

Hallum was found deceased after ingesting narcotics on Feb. 26. The investigation into the death identified Zambrano as the person who provided Hallum with the drugs.

(Courtesy: TBI)

Zambrano was indicted by the Bedford County Grand Jury Monday, Aug. 15. He was taken into custody that day by the Shelbyville Police Department. At the time of his arrest, Zambrano was in possession of substances believed to be cocaine and fentanyl and was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

He was booked into the Bedford County Jail on a $115,000 bond.