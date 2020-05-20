Shelbyville hosts ‘Welcome Home’ car parade for Pastor Bryan Nerren

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — He was trapped in India for seven and a half months after a mission of goodwill went south. Now, a community has welcomed Pastor Bryan Nerren home.



If you walk through his neighborhood, you will see yellow ribbons on each mailbox and a sign on his front lawn that simply reads “Welcome Home, Bryan” with two hearts that says “#OutofIndia.”



He was arrested after claims he failed to declare money while passing through India on a trip to train Sunday school teachers.



He arrived home from Nashville International Airport around midnight Wednesday. All of his neighbors had their lights on and one even greeted him with a care package.



More than twenty cars gathered to form a car parade at H.V. Griffin Park Wednesday morning. Some had signs and balloons. Others had messages written on their back windshield. The line was escorted by a Shelbyville police officer and a Bedford County sheriff’s deputy to the Nerren’s home about a mile away.



“We all felt a closeness here that I’m sure would not be everywhere,” said Judy Saylor, who has known the family for 25 years. “It’s a homecoming that deserves to be celebrated.”



Loved ones honked their horns as the Pastor watched from his driveway.



“We moved here 22 years ago, and we are not native to Bedford County, but we live here cause we want to,” Nerren said. “This is home, this is where we raised our family and I hope our kids and grandkids will be here forever.”



Rhonda Nerren, his wife, was thrilled to wake up to him this morning.



“I bought a set of coffee cups probably a couple of months ago. It was a Mr. and Mrs. set and we finally got to use them today, so that’s incredible,” said Rhonda.



Pastor Nerren says he does not intend to ever physically travel to India again. But, he plans to find other ways he can still provide help and do meaningful missionary work sometime in the near future.