SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been taken into custody for his connection to a homicide that occurred in late August in Shelbyville.

On Tuesday morning, Shelbyville police arrested 31-year-old Mohamed Miray for the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda.

Courtesy: Shelbyville Police Department

Officials say on August 26, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Anthony Lane and discovered 43-year-old Mendoza-Pineda dead of a gunshot wound in a hallway between buildings of an apartment complex.

According to an incident report, witnesses reportedly told officers they heard gunshots and saw two men running away from the scene with a gun.

After a month-long investigation, Miray was charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda.

Miray is being held in the Bedford County Jail without bond. Shelbyville police thanked the TBI, Metro police and the US Marshal Service for their assistance in this case.