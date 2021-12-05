Shelbyville community pays tribute to boy who took his own life

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bedford County Community came together to honor a 12-year-old boy who took his own life last weekend.

Eli Fritchley, a seventh-grader at Cascades Middle School, died by suicide Sunday, November 28, after his parents say he was bullied.

On Saturday, a celebration of life for Eli was held in Shelbyville, featuring family members and some of Eli’s best friends. Some attendees wore pink as a message to stop bullying and to seek help if you’re struggling.

During the Shelbyville Christmas parade, those marching for Eli got to lead the parade and even won the Grand Marshal prize.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help with the creation of a foundation to bring awareness and help educate people about bullying and suicide awareness.