‘She was radiant’: Friends remember young woman killed while running to aid crash victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Unique, engaging, and full of life. Friends are remembering the life of Hailey Sue Pearson.

The 25-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Sunday night. Friends say Pearson was coming to the aid of her best friend who had been involved in a rollover crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard.

Police say as Pearson was attempting to run across the westbound lanes, she was hit by an oncoming vehicle and tragically killed.

“It’s shocking. We are trying to understand all of this,” Beki Baker told News 2.

Baker as once Pearson’s teacher and later a colleague at Lipscomb University. She, like many described Pearson as a light in a sometimes-dark world.

“We are undone by this. We are heartbroken, we are grieving and you know just to have such a light extinguished in a world that needs it is just so devastating for all of us,” she explained.

While the details of Pearson’s death are tragic, the fact that she was coming to help someone comes as no surprise to those who knew her.

“I don’t know anyone for whom she wouldn’t be their first call if they needed help. She helped everyone constantly, that was what she was doing all day long was helping other people,” her colleague Scott Baker explained.

Pearson attended school with the crash victim who is recovering, and both women recently celebrated turning 25.

“They have been very, very close. They have been best friends; they were roommates in college just very close.”

Pearson embodied the true “Lipscomb spirit,” stated the Dean of the College of Entertainment and the Arts. Not only with her role at the university, but also in serving as a leader of a breakout chapel for students.

In 2018, Pearson earned her undergraduate fine arts degree in theatre, and during that time served as a Bison cheerleader.

“She was really focused on edifying everyone and sharing love and you know she was strong and independent and just a force to be reckoned with. She was one of those people that’s just all in all the time, very loyal,” said Beki Baker.

Although Pearson’s community is grieving, there is confidence they will see her again.

“We are very certain that what we lost here we gained an advocate for in heaven and we feel very blessed to have her living for us and interceding for us and praying for us and with us. It’s just hard to not have her here,” said Scott Baker.

Pearson is survived by her husband, her parents of Franklin, as well as two siblings. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them with her final expenses.