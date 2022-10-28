COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “She was my best friend. I wish I told her more that she was loved and everyone loved her,” Hannah Bell said.

Classmates and friends are mourning a 15-year-old girl who was missing and believed to be found dead on Thursday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 Charles Carter is a suspect in Olivia Taylor’s death after he was charged with one count of rape.

On Friday, additional counselors and social workers were at Upperman High School to support students and staff. News 2 spoke to two of Olivia’s good friends since fifth grade.

“The last time I spoke with her was on Friday, then I never saw her again,” Jordan Scoles said.

On Thursday, Olivia Taylor’s body was believed to be found in a wooded area in Cookeville after she was reported missing Wednesday night.

“When I found out yesterday, all I could do was cry. I was angry, I was sad, I was hurting. I never imagined that this would happen to anybody,” Scoles said.

“I never imagined out of everything, her, my best friend, is dead,” Hannah Bell added.

Hannah and Jordan said Olivia made an impact in the halls and beyond.

“She was involved in the JROC; she wanted to go into the navy and be apart of the marines,” Scoles said. “Getting the news that someone very close to you that you’ve known for awhile and finding out that they are gone hurts, and there’s nothing you can do. You wish you could turn back time and keep her from going into this situation,” Scoles said.

According to online records, Carter was arraigned Friday.

News 2 did take a look into his background and found he had drug charges in Putnam County dismissed back in February.