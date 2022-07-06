COLLINWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee family is mourning the loss of their 10-year-old girl who was killed in a boating accident over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“She was extraordinary. She was just extraordinary in every way,” said Tiffany Scogin.

For many, it’s easy to describe Kaylee Hunt, and if you ask Scogin, the adjectives to describe her cousin quickly come to mind.

“Kaylee walked to the beat of a different drum; she walked into a room with a smile on her face, and she brought joy to everyone she met,” described Scogin.

The holiday weekend started as normal, as hundreds found fun and relief from the hot weather on the water. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency reported just one fatality after Kaylee died from a boating accident.

“We wish we could just wake up from the nightmare,” Scogin said. “Noting you could have ever imagined would happen, just in the blink of an eye.”

The agency is still investigating what happened that Saturday night on the Tennessee River in Decatur County. It was a place Kaylee had grown to love.

“We would go batting all the time, it was just something life-long that we have always done and had fun doing and she enjoyed it. She loved it very much,” said Scogin.

Instead of thinking back to what happened on the water, Kaylee’s family likes to talk about what they loved most – a smiling girl, who had a passion for the field.

“She loved softball with all of her heart; she’s loved it since she was about five or six years old,” said Scogin.

Kaylee was a member of the Collinwood softball team and was preparing to play this coming Friday in Dickson. Instead, the game will feature an obituary and dedication ceremony in honor of Kaylee before the game starts.

A memorial fund in Kaylee Hunt’s honor has been set up at the Wayne County Bank. Donations can be dropped off at any location, or mailed to ATTN: Marsha Whitten, PO Box 248, Collinwood, TN 38450. You can also make a donation over the phone by calling (931) 722-5438 and asking for Wanda Clayton or Alana Williamson.