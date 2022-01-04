PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — A plea for help is coming from a family coping with the tragic loss of their mother in Portland.

Forty-two-year-old Nesha Knight suffered from diabetes. Her daughter Madison said her blood sugar dropped when she lost control of her car and crashed into a pond off Highway 76.

Rescue crews working in the frigid temperatures Monday recovered the mother of six, who is being remembered for her love of family.

“Nesha absolutely loved her family more than anything. Of course, they adopted the two young boys that are three and four now and she has a new grandbaby who is the absolute love of her life. She was energetic, always happy, always willing to help anyone that she possibly could. In fact, she really didn’t have time for hobbies because she was so devoted to her family. She was always laughing, the fun of the party, just a wonderful, wonderful person who was always smiling,” Pastor Kelly Tipton of Christ Apostolic Church told News 2.

Knight’s daughter echoed similar sentiments saying her mother was her best friend and that her smile and laughter were contagious.

In a statement she said in part, “She was beautiful, I can’t describe how beautiful she was, her soul, her attitude, her personality, everything about her was beautiful.”

Pastor Herbert Mays of The River at Portland church said he has never dealt with a misfortune like this.

“The sad thing is that this morning six children woke up without a mother. It’s just a terrible, terrible tragedy and our hearts and our prayers go out to the family and anything we can do,” said Mays.

The family is now seeking help through a Gofundme page so they can hold a proper funeral service. For more information click here.