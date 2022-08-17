WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.

Neighbors off Trammel Lane said Mya Fuller’s body was found behind a property that is under development. They said the street is very quiet and they were shocked to hear the news.

“No one ever thought of something like this happening in this area,” Roger Smith said.

Smith has lived off Trammel Lane in Lebanon for 30 years. He said over a week ago, a wooded area behind a property near his home became a crime scene.

“It’s such a terrible thing, I mean it’s tragic,” Vicki Andrews said.

The property is now closed off after investigators said the body of Mya Fuller was found nearby on August 6.

Andrews also lives nearby where Mya’s body was found. She told News 2 the neighbors who own the property are new to the area and just finished laying down their driveway before Fuller’s body was discovered.

“To me, someone had to have known there was a driveway there to even know to come there. Out of all the places around here, how did they know to come there? It is just strange,” she said.

Andrews said they are on edge as law enforcement has classified the case a homicide and continue searching for leads.

“Everyone’s wondering and hoping they catch the person or whoever did this. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, and it being so close it’s scary that it could happen so close to us,” Andrews said.

Fuller’s family plans to hold a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Thursday evening at 7:30 behind the Magnolia Medical Center in Murfreesboro, where she is from.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 her memorial service will be held on Friday.