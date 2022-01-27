DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Through tears, the sister of Johanna Manor says she will be dearly missed.

Manor, her fiancé, and their daughter were all found dead inside a car Wednesday — ten days after they crashed during winter weather.

Jennifer Biggs said her big sister will be missed by so many.

“My big sister is gone, and I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life,” Biggs said.

It was a moment no one imagined.



“It was shock. No one was prepared for it. We thought they were going to come home,” Biggs said.



A role model, a best friend and a wonderful mother is how 22-year-old Jennifer Biggs described her sister.



“I miss her. I miss her a lot. My son is going to miss her. Her friends are going to miss her. Her coworkers are going to miss her. A lot of people are going to miss this woman. That’s my sister my big sister who I love and looked up to. I didn’t get to tell her that a lot. She meant a lot to me. I didn’t get to tell her. I was so proud of her,” Biggs said.

Johanna was known for being the hardest worker.

The National Health Corporation in Dickson is where her career first took off.



“She lost patients up here. She told me about how it hurt her heart. They were like family to her,” Biggs said.



Biggs said her sister always answers her calls, so she knew something was wrong.



“I went out to her house and they are very energy-sufficient people. They turn off their lights. The only light they leave on is their porch light well their porch was on, and I said that is not like them. Something’s wrong. Ten days they sat in that vehicle,” Biggs said.

Biggs wants to thank everyone who helped in the search. She says it’s something she’s truly thankful for.

“I’m glad the community was here, standing behind us looking for my sister, everyone that shared that post of Jo, where did Jo go. I did appreciate every single one of those people. I appreciate every single one because if it wasn’t for them, they wouldn’t have been found that quick,” Biggs said.



A family of three lost too soon.



“Fly high Jo. Watch out for us. I love you, sissy. You’re gone but you’re not forgotten I promise you that,” Biggs said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.