HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has discovered new details about the mother who was found dead inside a Humphreys County home Wednesday morning, as well as the teenage son accused of killing her.

According to Sheriff Chris Davis, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead person at a home on Parrish Lane, just outside the city of McEwen, on Wednesday, Aug. 23. When deputies arrived, they found a female victim inside the residence.

Over the course of the night, authorities identified 18-year-old William Keaton Hall as a suspect in the investigation. During his interview at the sheriff’s office, Keaton confessed to shooting his mother, 54-year-old Sherri Hicks Hall, before trying to get rid of the evidence, Davis said.

The disturbing details in this case have left those who know the Hall family in disbelief.

“It’s shocking ’cause, first of all, we don’t have many murders here, and second of all, especially as nice a lady as Sherri. I mean, so it’s kind of mind-boggling a little bit,” Sherri’s coworker, Tammi Elliott, told News 2. “She loved those kids, she loved them boys, like, blows my mind, breaks my heart.”

Elliott, who also graduated with Sherri, said the two worked together at Central Sales and Services in Waverly.

“Keaton worked up there with us one summer and he was quiet. He was a quiet boy, never did say much,” Elliott recalled. “I just don’t know, I don’t understand it.”

Sherri was described as a quiet, sweet widow who dearly loved her three teenage boys.

Meanwhile, Keaton just graduated in May and had plans to go to Auto Diesel College, according to Elliott.

Posts on Sherri’s Facebook page show just how proud she was of her son’s accomplishments and how excited she was for his next chapter.

“You would never think anything would happen to Sherri like that, you know? She’s the nicest, sweetest woman you’re ever going to meet…Maybe we will understand when time comes why Keaton did what he did to his mama. I know there’s two twins now without dad and mom, and so I just, I pray that them boys, them boys can heal,” Elliott said.

According to the sheriff, Keaton has been charged with criminal homicide and booked into the Humphreys County Jail on an $82,000 bond.

Detectives reportedly spent Thursday, Aug. 24 processing evidence from the ongoing investigation into Sherri’s death.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to email CID@HCSOTN.com, call the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-2301 and ask for the detective on call, or contact Humphreys County Dispatch at 931-296-7792.