Sewer line collapses, Nashville Fire Department personnel relocate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department had a sewer line collapse, causing staff to relocate.

Officials said personnel assigned to Fire Station 5 in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue South will be reassigned.

NFD said the main sewer line collapsed at the station and they must immediately close and relocate staff. The repair will take 4-6 weeks.

Starting April 29, staff personnel will be temporarily assigned to the following locations:

Engine 5 will relocate to Station 21 located at 320 Joyner Avenue

Medic 5 will relocate to Station 17 located at 3911 West End Avenue

Rescue 2 will relocate to Station 19 located at 516 26th Avenue North.