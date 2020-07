SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sevierville police are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest related to an aggravated assault.

The assault happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market gas pumps on Dolly Parton Parkway June 27.

Anyone with more information can call SPD detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.