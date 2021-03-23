Severe weather threat increasing in Middle Tennessee for Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A strong storm system is expected to make its way into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Thursday. An enhanced risk (3/5) is in effect for southwest Middle Tennessee and a slight risk (level 2/5) is in effect for the rest of the region. Storms are expected fire up in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

This forecast is still evolving, but it looks likely that we will see strong storms into the evening hours. Storms will likely continue overnight and into the early morning hours of Friday. All types of severe weather will be possible.

Damaging gusty winds, hail, and even tornadoes are possible. Flooding will also be a threat with multiple inches of rain expected through Friday.