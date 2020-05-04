Severe storms with damaging wind possible Monday night in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another round of potentially dangerous storms with straight line wind damage is anticipated across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

A complex of storms come together across Kansas and Missouri in the afternoon and evening, then march into our region towards sunset. Almost in similar fashion to Sunday night’s storms, they begin along the Tennessee River around 4PM, head east quickly towards Nashville between 5-8PM, then to the Plateau between 7-10PM.

Along the line that plows through, wind gusts may reach 75 mph creating widespread damaging including, downed trees and power lines. In addition, blinding rainfall, frequent lightning, and large hail is possible. The tornado threat remains low, but a quick spin up cannot be ruled out. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, treat it as if it is a tornado warning. With just intense wind, debris may fly around easily. Go to an interior room in the lowest level of your home. Also, have a NOAA Weather Radio handy, a safety kit, and have your cell phone charged.

After midnight, the entire area should be in the clear with tranquil weather Tuesday to Thursday. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast