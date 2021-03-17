Severe storms could bring heavy rain, hail, possible tornadoes to Middle Tennessee Wednesday into Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennesseans need to be weather alert Wednesday as two rounds of severe weather is likely across the region.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for strong to severe storms Wednesday. Along and east of I-24 in Middle TN and all of southern KY are under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5).

Along and west of I-24, there is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for western Davidson (includes Nashville), Houston, Stewart, Montgomery, Dickson, Williamson, Rutherford, Bedford, and Coffee, Grundy Counties.

An Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) is in effect for Henry, Carroll, Benton, Decatur, Humphreys, Perry, Lewis, Maury, Marshall, Hickman, Lincoln, Franklin, Moore, Lawrence, and Giles Counties.

A Moderate Risk (level 4/5) is in effect for southern Wayne County.

A High Risk (level 5/5) encompasses much of Mississippi & West Alabama. Includes Jackson MS and Mississippi State University in Starkville. In West Alabama, Sumter Co, the city of Livingston where the University of West Alabama is located is also under a high risk. If you have family or friends in this area, please let them know to stay weather alert.

Regardless of which risk category your county falls under, you need to be prepared for all forms of severe weather. Heavy rain, gusty winds, large hail, and even tornadoes are all on the table.

A dynamic area of low pressure will bring two rounds of storms. The first round will start mid-morning and last through the early afternoon. The second round will begin in the evening and last through the early morning hours of Thursday.

Both rounds of storms could pack a punch. With enough of a break between rounds, and temperatures rebounding in the afternoon, storms have the potential to be particularly troublesome in the evening.

