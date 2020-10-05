Several people transported to hospital after carbon monoxide incident at The Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple people were transported to an area hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide incident at The Hermitage Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded after 11:30 a.m. to the property off Lebanon Pike, which was closed at the time.

When crews arrived, they said they transported an undisclosed number of people suffering from “mild symptoms” as a result of the incident.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.