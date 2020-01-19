Several MLK Day 2020 events planned across Middle TN Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Communities across Middle Tennessee will be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday through several events Monday.

The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship is hosting its 31st annual MLK Day March and Convocation. The group is hosting a Youth Rally at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist church at 8:30 a.m. They’ll then march to the TSU Gentry Center at 10:00 a.m. ahead of the Convocation at 11:00 a.m. MSNBC’s Joy Reid will serve as the keynote speaker.

The City of La Vergne is having its 8th annual Remembrance Ceremony starting at 10:00 a.m. in city hall.

Habitat for Humanity is hosting a volunteer service day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the ReStore on Madison Street in Clarksville. The Habitat ReStore in Murfreesboro is also having a ReStore Donation Day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.