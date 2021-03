NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several school districts in Middle Tennessee have announced they will dismiss early on Thursday due to the impending threat of severe weather.

Current early dismissal times:

Decatur County: 12 p.m.

Giles County: 11:30 a.m.

Lawrence County: 12:15 p.m.

Lincoln County: 12:30 p.m.

Perry County: 1 p.m.

Wayne County: 12:30 p.m.

Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for continuing coverage throughout the day.