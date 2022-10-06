LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.

On Thursday, Dickson was the third city to issue a burn ban. Earlier this week, Brentwood and Lebanon both put one in place.

Lebanon fire chief Jason Baird told News 2 firefighters put out a couple of grass fires this week that he believes were started by discarded cigarettes.

He said the city had no choice to put a burn ban in place, especially after much of their resources were dedicated to battling a large brush fire in downtown Lebanon on Wednesday.

“We have four engines in the city and two of them were at the brush fire for well over two hours, and it was on a piece of property but it took a lot of time, many hours and a lot of equipment to get it extinguished, and we actually went there twice yesterday,” Baird said.

News 2 spoke to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service who said these dry temperatures are not unusual for October. However, Chief Baird said October is the most challenging month of the year when it comes to battling grass and brush fires.

Officials at all three cities said burn bans will stay in place until there is significant rainfall.