Several injured in head-on collision on Murfreesboro Pike early Friday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a crash where several people are injured in the Una area.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m. Friday on Murfreesboro Pike at Smith Springs Road. The head-on collision involved two vehicles.

Metro police officers on scene told News 2 at least four people were hospitalized, and one person had life-threatening injuries.

Murfreesboro Pike was shut down while officers investigated.