Several boats capsized and flipped during storm at Four Corners Marina

Eight boats were towed away from slips at the Four Corners Marina on Monday after a powerful storm caused damage to the dock.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight boats were towed away from slips at the Four Corners Marina on Monday after a powerful storm caused damage to the dock.

“It moved in really quick, this storm probably lasted about two minutes,” Property Manager Heather Hoover said.

Three boats were capsized, a pontoon boat was flipped on its side, one boat was found underneath a slip finger on Monday morning.

“A boat that was located approximately in the middle of the dock was found upside down at the very end uncovered,” Hoover said.

Hoover said because of the positioning of Dock “O” at the marina, storms typically hit that part of the cove heavier than other areas.

“And what they said was air came over the trees and hit the water and caused a four foot wave which got underneath the dock,” Hoover said.

Damaged boats were towed away and owners were notified if their slip was affected by the storm. Some of the docks experienced metal roofing torn off and electrical gate problems on Sunday night.

“This was our major dock, it ripped the wrenches from the dock,” Hoover said.

Boat owner Pam Cook said she was anxious to get to her slip as quickly as she could. Luckily not finding much damage to her pontoon boat.

“We were really afraid that it was damaged or sunk,” Cook said. “We had damage the last time a tornado came through here a few years ago. So we are really fortunate and really blessed to get here and find that we have some cosmetic damage, some things that can be easily fixed. But for the most part the winds spared our boat and we are very, very thankful.”

Hoover hopes to have the affected docks fixed up by the end of the week.