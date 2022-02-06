LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several people were arrested as authorized seized drugs and a gun in Lebanon.

Lebanon police say on Thursday, a K9 unit picked up a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Alligood Way, next to a truck stop. Officers obtained probable cause to search the vehicle and in doing so found resale amounts of what are believed to be crystal methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

Police also recovered drug paraphernalia, an assault rifle and ammunition.

Several people were arrested and charges are pending as the investigation continues.