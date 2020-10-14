TBI investigates officer-involved shooting on I-40 ramp in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured in an officer-involved on an interstate ramp in Mt. Juliet late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the on-ramp from Mt. Juliet Road onto I-40.

Mt. Juliet police said the driver of a stolen car crashed into a guardrail, then reversed toward a patrol vehicle, striking it. When officers exited their patrol vehicles, investigators said the driver accelerated toward the officers, which led to at least one gunshot being fired.

No other information was immediately released by the Mt. Juliet Police Department, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported one person was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The agency added no officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.