NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight or you will be early to church or wherever you may be heading Sunday morning.

The good news is that you’ll get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that the sun sets at 4:46 p.m. Sunday afternoon (though it will be rising at 6:14 AM for all you early risers).

It’s also a good idea to change the batteries on your smoke detector and NOAA Weather Radio while you are at it!