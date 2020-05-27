Driver seriously injured after crash involving 2 tractor trailers in La Vergne

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was airlifted to a Nashville hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving two tractor trailers in La Vergne Wednesday morning.

According to La Vergne police, the two semis going opposite directions collided around 7:30 a.m. on Bridgestone Parkway near Waldron Road. Officers said one of the tractor trailers drifted off the side of the road and overcorrected, causing a trailer to flip and strike the other semi.

One of the drivers was flown by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The person’s condition was not immediately released.

Bridgestone Parkway was shut down around the scene as police worked the investigation. Officers did not have an estimated time for the road to reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.