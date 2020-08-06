Series of virtual job fairs aim to help Nashville’s unemployed residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville leaders are launching a new initiative to help people who are unemployed.

More than 1,300 people filed new unemployment claims last week in Davidson County, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The mayor’s office is working with the Metro Action Commission to have a series of virtual job fairs and there’s one happening Thursday.

People can apply for jobs with Aegis labs. The company is offering positions that pay at least $15/hour.

According to state labor reports, right now there are more than 41,000 continued unemployment claims in Davidson County.

“The Mayor’s office in partnership with the Metropolitan Action Commission will host a series of job fairs. We recognize how many of our residents have lost their jobs as it relates to what’s going on in our city or in our world, really, related to COVID,” said Dr. Cynthia Croom, Metro Action Commission Executive Director.

Thursday’s virtual job fair is happening from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and there’s still time to register. Click here for more information.

