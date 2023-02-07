WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers are working to identify a man who stole multiple lamps and items from a shop in Franklin.

The man is accused of visiting Abby Leigh Gifts in Berry Farms on at least three occasions and took decorative lamps and accessories.

Franklin police reported the suspect has taken more than $800 in merchandise.

There’s a cash reward for information on the thief’s identity. Anyone with information is asked to call 615- 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip