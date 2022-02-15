NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman charged with multiple vehicle burglaries in Clarksville was charged again Monday afternoon for another vehicle burglary in Davidson County.

According to a warrant, on Feb. 14 around midnight, police responded to a suspicious person call at a Hermitage apartment complex located on Old Hickory Boulevard. Police said a resident took a video of a woman opening car doors and going through vehicles.

When officers arrived, they said they said the female suspect started to walk away from a vehicle she was looking into, then gave them a false name and date of birth. Police completed a fingerprint I.D. check and found out her real name is Tiffany Likens, 39, and has several outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Tiffany Likens (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

In Nov. 2021, Likens was arrested after Clarksville Police pulled her over in a stolen SUV. Police said through investigation, items within the stolen SUV were determined to be from multiple burglaries across Clarksville and Nashville.

At the time, authorities were still piecing together all the property that was found in the stolen vehicle. Officials said that week there were more than 20 unlocked vehicles items were stolen from.

In Davidson County alone, Likens is faced with 12 charges, including multiple burglary and theft charges.