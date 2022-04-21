ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Robertson County are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for a series of burglaries across Middle Tennessee.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects burglarized vehicles, businesses and outbuildings/garages over the weekend in the Coopertown, Greenbrier and Joelton areas during the night or early morning hours. The burglars are also reportedly connected to the same group of criminals responsible for similar crimes in multiple counties throughout Middle Tennessee.

Four suspects are believed to be involved in the burglaries. They appear to be men wearing either dark clothing or camouflage and masks. They also are armed with a variety of guns and should be considered dangerous.

Burglary suspects (Source: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

Burglary suspect (Source: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

Three of the suspects have thin to medium builds while the fourth suspect has a larger build. The vehicle used in the burglaries appears to be a mid-sized silver or gold SUV.

The businesses and buildings that were burglarized were all unoccupied at the time of the incidents.

Anyone who sees any of the suspects is advised not to confront them and call 911 immediately.

If you have information on the suspects, call the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 615-382-6600 or email Lt. Wayne Carlisle at wcarlisle@robertsonsheriff.com.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.