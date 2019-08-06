Senior Ride Nashville, an Uber for elders, in need of more volunteers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We’ll call it the rideshare for seniors.

A year and a half ago, Senior Ride Nashville launched in the hopes of providing rides to Davidson County seniors (60+) who no longer drive.

Since their start, they’ve given more than 7,000 trips. They continue to grow, and that means they need more volunteers.

The program recruits and trains volunteer drivers.

At $6.00 per round trip ride, this service provides an affordable option for our senior neighbors to get everywhere they need to be; medical appointments, grocery stores, community centers, barbershops and more.

Additionally, Senior Ride Nashville volunteer drivers are able to provide assistance with the rider’s errands if requested.

There are currently 200 riders and only 100 volunteers.

One of those volunteers is Chiman Delwadia.

“I think I’m getting more than I am giving to them because of satisfaction of us doing this work its a blessing and I’m enjoying very much when we ask about their family and grandkids and other things they get excited to talk about,” said Delwadia.

Carrie Brumfield, Executive Director of Senior Ride Nashville says the demand for rides is great.

“We have a mission of improving the quality of life for Nashville’s older residents,” Brumfield said. “We are looking for more volunteers to support this service and shorten the waitlist for riders.”

To learn more or if you would like to volunteer, click here.