WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two senior citizens were critically injured after a fire at their Watertown home early Friday morning.

The fire began around 4 a.m. at a home on Poplar Hill Road.

Wilson County deputies were the first to arrive at the home where they found an injured woman outside. The deputies entered the home and found a man, brought him outside and immediately began CPR.

The man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with critical injuries. The couple are believed to be in their 70s.

It is now known if their injuries were burn or smoke-related.

No additional information was immediately released.