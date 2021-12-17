WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A senior citizen with health issues is still alive after a stove fire destroyed her home early Friday morning in Williamson County.

The Williamson Rescue Squad said it happened in the Kingfield community off Old Highway 96. Officials said upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

According to investigators, the initial report stated that a person was “missing and unaccounted for.” However, authorities learned the resident, who is over the age of 80, was safe at a neighbor’s house.

Investigators told News 2 there were around 600 gallons of propane that fueled the blaze. One firefighter was reportedly treated at the scene for a heat-related issue but was not taken to the hospital.

The woman’s home is considered a total loss, but other dwellings nearby were saved.

Investigators have ruled the fire accidental.