HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Coble Fire Department said a semi-truck overturned on I-40 after colliding with a pickup truck.

This happened Saturday morning.

There are no critical injuries but traffic near mile marker 160 will be backed up for a while.

The left lane is currently open, but Coble Fire officials aren’t sure when the scene will be cleared up.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.