HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A semi-truck reportedly rolled over on Interstate 40 early Friday morning in Humphreys County, closing a section of the roadway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the crash near mile 141 in the westbound lanes. THP said the commercial truck rolled over and injuries were reported.

A portion of the interstate will remain closed until officials clear the area.