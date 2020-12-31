Semi hydroplanes, plunges off interstate in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A semi driver suffered only a bloody nose after his truck hydroplaned and plunged off Interstate 40 in West Nashville onto the road below early Thursday morning.

Metro police responded to a crash around 1:15 a.m. along Clifton Avenue between 29th Avenue North and 31st Avenue North.

First responders determined the semi driver was traveling east on I-40, when he hydroplaned and drove off the interstate, falling approximately 30 feet onto Clifton Avenue.

A light pole and a fence were taken out as a result of the crash, according to investigators.

Police said the driver of the semi was uninjured with the exception of a bloody nose.