Semi hauling frozen chicken crashes in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was injured when a semi hauling frozen chicken crashed on Highway 141 in Macon County Sunday night.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 63-year-old driver from Jacksonville, Florida was traveling south around 6 p.m., when he tried to turn at a curve in the road. The right-side tires went off the road, causing the truck and trailer to slide down a steep embankment, troopers said.

The truck and the trailer rolled over onto the passenger side and came to a stop off the west side of Highway 141 after the semi slammed into a tree, Highway Patrol explained.

The report states the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

A portion of the road was shut down until early Monday morning.

