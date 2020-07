HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi truck hauling cookie dough caught fire Sunday morning, according to the Coble Fire Department.

This happened on I-40 westbound near mile marker 158.

Hickman County Emergency Management told News 2 Coble Fire and Bucksnort Fire responded and the fire is contained.

There were no injuries and the road is scheduled to be open by 10 a.m.

