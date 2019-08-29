Semi hauling chocolate catches fire, closes portion of I-24 in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 eastbound was shut down Thursday morning in Robertson County following a fire involving a semi that was reportedly hauling chocolate.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. near the Maxey Road exit close to Pleasant View.

The right lane of the interstate was blocked as crews worked to extinguish the fire and remove the semi tractor trailer. The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated the scene should clear around 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

