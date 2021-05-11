Semi driver killed in crash on Putnam County interstate

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A semi driver was killed after crashing into the Highway 56 overpass along Interstate 40 in Putnam County Monday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Billy Holcomb, 52, was traveling east on I-40 in the right lane, when his semi went off the right side of the road around 3 p.m.

The semi continued east and struck the Highway 56 overpass, according to a THP crash report.

Holcomb, a man from Soddy-Daisy, died as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by THP.